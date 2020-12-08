Volumes spurt at Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd counter

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd notched up volume of 9.37 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 39.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23482 shares

Shree Cement Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Syngene International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 December 2020.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd notched up volume of 9.37 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 39.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23482 shares. The stock slipped 1.82% to Rs.278.30. Volumes stood at 45657 shares in the last session.

Shree Cement Ltd registered volume of 11253 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1616 shares. The stock rose 0.52% to Rs.25,095.00. Volumes stood at 297 shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 12264 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4114 shares. The stock rose 2.51% to Rs.543.25. Volumes stood at 8052 shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd registered volume of 1.97 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71245 shares. The stock rose 4.01% to Rs.199.80. Volumes stood at 56316 shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd notched up volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41907 shares. The stock slipped 0.11% to Rs.609.25. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)