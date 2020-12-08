Auto shares rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 202.38 points or 0.96% at 21248.92 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Exide Industries Ltd (up 3.07%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 2.31%),Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 1.48%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.4%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.75%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.73%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.68%), Cummins India Ltd (up 0.52%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.47%).

On the other hand, Bosch Ltd (down 0.66%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.01%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 247.71 or 0.55% at 45674.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 61.7 points or 0.46% at 13417.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 125.95 points or 0.72% at 17668.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.82 points or 0.85% at 5918.03.

On BSE,1548 shares were trading in green, 635 were trading in red and 83 were unchanged.

