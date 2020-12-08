Goa Carbon production falls 7% YoY in Nov

The company said its production slipped 7.16% to 14,309.20 million tonnes (MT) in November 2020 as against 15,413.90 MT in November 2019.

On a month-on-month (M-o-M) basis, the company's production soared 58.88% in November 2020 from 9,006 MT in October 2020. The announcement was made post trading hours yesterday, 7 December 2020.

Goa Carbon reported a net loss of Rs 5.03 crore in Q2 September 2020, lower than net loss of Rs 13.77 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales slipped 13.3% to Rs 87.93 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of calcined petroleum coke. The firm is a supplier to aluminum smelters, graphite electrode and titanium dioxide manufacturers, as well as other users in the metallurgical and chemical industries.

Shares of Goa Carbon hit upper circuit of 5% at Rs 287.35.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)