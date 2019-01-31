Clariant Chemicals (India) intimates of withdrawal of rating for bank facilities by CARE

-
ALSO READ
SABIC acquires 24.99% stake in Clariant globally
Clariant, SABIC tighten links under new partnership
Clariant Chemicals (India) standalone net profit declines 16.59% in the September 2018 quarter
Clariant could be hit by Saudi tensions, new CEO says
Aarti Industries to invest Rs 700-800cr to expand in FY19
-
Clariant Chemicals (India) announced that on request of the company over non-availment of the proposed limits rated by CARE, CARE has agreed to withdraw the outstanding ratings of ''CARE AA+; Stable/CARE A1+ [Double A Plus; Outlook: Stable/A One Plus] assigned to the bank facilities of the Company with immediate effect.
CARE has also received NOC from the banks that have extended the facilities rated by CARE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU