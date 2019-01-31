Clariant Chemicals (India) intimates of withdrawal of rating for bank facilities by CARE

Chemicals (India) announced that on request of the company over non-availment of the proposed limits rated by CARE, CARE has agreed to withdraw the outstanding ratings of ''CARE AA+; Stable/CARE A1+ [Double A Plus; Outlook: Stable/A One Plus] assigned to the of the Company with immediate effect.

CARE has also received NOC from the banks that have extended the facilities rated by CARE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)