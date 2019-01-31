JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Indiabulls Housing Finance approves fund raising up to Rs 26k cr
Business Standard

Thermax inaugurates its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Sri City, Andhra

Capital Market 

Thermax inaugurated its new manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The company's latest state-of-the-art production unit, deploying high levels of digitisation, will manufacture a wide range of vapour absorption machines comprising chillers, heat pumps and heaters in its first phase.

Constructed on a 40-acre plot in the Domestic Tariff Zone at Sri City with an investment of Rs. 166 crore (23 Mn USD) in Phase I, the unit has a capacity to produce 400 machines per year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 11:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements