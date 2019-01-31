TCS partners with lnfineon Technologies AG

Implements cloud based sales transformation programTata Consultancy Services has successfully completed the first phase of a large cloud-based sales transformation program for lnfineon Technologies AG, a world leader in semiconductor solutions, to help the company pursue accelerated sales growth.
lnfineon sought to transform and rationalize its global sales process to achieve its goal of sustainable and profitable revenue growth through innovations in mobility, energy efficiency, security, and the lnternet of Things. lnfineon chose TCS as its partner to deliver an agile, state-of-the-art, cloud-based and customer-centric platform on Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE.
