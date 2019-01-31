Board of Compuage Infocom approves increase in authorised share capital

-
-
At meeting held on 31 January 2019The Board of Compuage Infocom at its meeting held on 31 January 2019 has taken the following decisions -
To increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs.22,67,00,000/- to Rs.30,30,06,560/- consequential amendments to Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company.
Aprpoved raising funds through issue of equity shares up to Rs 17 crore and optionally convertible preference shares up to Rs 10 crore aggregating a maximum of Rs 27 crore.
