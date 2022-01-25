Ashoka Buildcon update on road project in Karnataka

-
-
Ashoka Buildcon announced that its subsidiary, Ashoka Bettadahalli Shivamogga Road has received 20 October 2021 as an Appointed Date for the project 'Four laning of Tumkur Shivamogga section from Ch. 170+415 km. to Ch. 226+750 km.
Bettadahalli Shivamogga of NH-206 on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna in the State of Karnataka (Package-IV)'.
The Construction Period is 24 months from the Appointed Date and Operation Period is 15 years from Commercial Operations Date (CoD).
