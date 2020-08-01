JUST IN
Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit declines 25.26% in the March 2020 quarter
Asian Hotels (East) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.67% to Rs 42.80 crore

Net profit of Asian Hotels (East) reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.67% to Rs 42.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.74% to Rs 184.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 202.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales42.8056.07 -24 184.67202.35 -9 OPM %20.1618.35 -15.7620.76 - PBDT11.118.43 32 26.7538.14 -30 PBT4.690.26 1704 0.7610.19 -93 NP0.50-1.01 LP -7.513.54 PL

