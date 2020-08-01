Dalmia Industrial Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 2027.27% to Rs 2.34 croreNet loss of Dalmia Industrial Development reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2027.27% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 61.54% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 535.85% to Rs 3.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.340.11 2027 3.370.53 536 OPM %-1.71-100.00 --6.23-26.42 - PBDT-0.020.06 PL 0.050.18 -72 PBT-0.020.06 PL 0.050.18 -72 NP-0.020.01 PL 0.050.13 -62
