National Steel & Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 153.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 154.17% to Rs 307.32 crore

Net loss of National Steel & Agro Industries reported to Rs 153.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 14.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 154.17% to Rs 307.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 290.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 240.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.55% to Rs 1267.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1051.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

307.32120.911267.841051.75-15.50-14.11-1.75-15.00-87.71-59.31-188.63-278.23-99.87-71.52-237.27-327.13-153.4314.81-290.83-240.44

