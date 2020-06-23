Asian Paints standalone net profit declines 5.44% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.41% to Rs 3879.01 croreNet profit of Asian Paints declined 5.44% to Rs 452.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 478.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.41% to Rs 3879.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4235.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.47% to Rs 2653.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2132.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 17194.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16391.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3879.014235.32 -8 17194.0916391.78 5 OPM %20.0019.36 -22.4321.38 - PBDT821.61869.55 -6 4136.203711.02 11 PBT649.46712.45 -9 3446.233170.25 9 NP452.09478.12 -5 2653.952132.17 24
