Asian Paints standalone net profit declines 5.44% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.41% to Rs 3879.01 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints declined 5.44% to Rs 452.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 478.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.41% to Rs 3879.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4235.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.47% to Rs 2653.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2132.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 17194.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16391.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

