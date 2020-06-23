JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Berger Paints India consolidated net profit declines 6.37% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit declines 40.96% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.89% to Rs 70.62 crore

Net profit of EIH Associated Hotels declined 40.96% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.89% to Rs 70.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 84.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.05% to Rs 37.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.72% to Rs 249.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 264.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales70.6284.97 -17 249.08264.18 -6 OPM %24.8432.96 -20.2424.04 - PBDT19.7131.34 -37 58.9672.61 -19 PBT15.3627.67 -44 42.9958.35 -26 NP10.7418.19 -41 37.9637.94 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 18:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU