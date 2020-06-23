EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit declines 40.96% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.89% to Rs 70.62 crore

Net profit of EIH Associated Hotels declined 40.96% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.89% to Rs 70.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 84.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.05% to Rs 37.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.72% to Rs 249.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 264.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

