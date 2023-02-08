ASM Technologies consolidated net profit declines 47.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.69% to Rs 54.14 croreNet profit of ASM Technologies declined 47.57% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 54.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales54.1447.62 14 OPM %9.6011.15 -PBDT6.238.07 -23 PBT3.986.94 -43 NP2.484.73 -48
