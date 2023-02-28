JUST IN
Aster DM Healthcare to acquire further stake in Dr. Ramesh Hospital

Aster DM Healthcare has entered into share purchase agreement with promoter group sellers on 27 February 2023 to acquire additional 6.49% shareholding in Dr. Ramesh Cardiac and Multispeciality Hospital for cash consideration of Rs 21.70 crore.

Consequent to the said acquisition, the Company shall hold 57.49% stake in Dr. Ramesh Cardiac and Multispeciality Hospital.

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 16:24 IST

