Infosys enters into strategic collaboration with ng-voice GmbH

Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with ng-voice GmbH, the leading provider of cloud-native Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) solutions. Infosys will provide systems integration services for ng-voice through a global delivery model facilitating telecom operators with digital capabilities to deploy fully containerized and cloud-native network solutions across Europe.

Infosys was chosen for its deep-domain expertise, breadth of service offerings, and diverse talent pool that can support the industry's first truly cloud-native IMS developed by ng-voice.

As part of the agreement, Infosys will provide a set of cross-industry services, solutions, and platforms that will enable enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs) to drive business agility and growth via agile, flexible, and resource-efficient cloud-native business platforms. Building on this, Infosys and ng-voice will together provide managed services to support the network solution, while fostering innovation and delivering personalized customer experiences.

