NTPC commissions first unit of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Station (3X660 MW)

NTPC announced that the first unit of 60 MW capacity of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Station (3x660 MW) is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 01 March 2023.
With this, standalone and group commercial capacity of NTPC will become 58979 MW and 71594 MW respectively.
