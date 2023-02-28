JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Japan Market ends higher
Business Standard

NTPC commissions first unit of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Station (3X660 MW)

Capital Market 

NTPC announced that the first unit of 60 MW capacity of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Station (3x660 MW) is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 01 March 2023.

With this, standalone and group commercial capacity of NTPC will become 58979 MW and 71594 MW respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 13:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU