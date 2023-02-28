Mirza International allots 1.78 cr equity shares

JUST IN
The Board of Mirza International on 27 February 2023 has approved the allotment of 1,78,95,900 equity shares of Rs 2 each of the Company, credited as fully paid up to the equity shareholders of the Transferor Company - RTS Fashions, in the share exchange ratio, as per the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between RTS Fashions, Mirza International and Redtape & its Shareholders and Creditors.

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 10:31 IST

