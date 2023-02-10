Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 142.38% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.87% to Rs 220.30 crore

Net profit of Astra Microwave Products rose 142.38% to Rs 27.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.87% to Rs 220.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 202.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales220.30202.36 9 OPM %23.0612.82 -PBDT44.2121.61 105 PBT38.1815.68 143 NP27.6811.42 142

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 13:45 IST

