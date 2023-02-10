Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 142.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.87% to Rs 220.30 crore

Net profit of Astra Microwave Products rose 142.38% to Rs 27.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.87% to Rs 220.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 202.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.220.30202.3623.0612.8244.2121.6138.1815.6827.6811.42

