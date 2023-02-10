Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit rises 28.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.53% to Rs 51.56 crore

Net profit of Narmada Gelatines rose 28.18% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.53% to Rs 51.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.51.5643.5013.5813.157.706.337.225.895.644.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)