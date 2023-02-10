Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit rises 28.18% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 18.53% to Rs 51.56 crore

Net profit of Narmada Gelatines rose 28.18% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.53% to Rs 51.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales51.5643.50 19 OPM %13.5813.15 -PBDT7.706.33 22 PBT7.225.89 23 NP5.644.40 28

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 13:45 IST

