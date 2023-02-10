Astra Microwave Products standalone net profit rises 149.55% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.95% to Rs 218.87 croreNet profit of Astra Microwave Products rose 149.55% to Rs 30.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 218.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 199.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales218.87199.06 10 OPM %24.2013.16 -PBDT46.6922.15 111 PBT40.7616.33 150 NP30.2712.13 150
