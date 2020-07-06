AstraZeneca Pharma India receives import and market permission for Dapagliflozin film coated tablet

From Drugs Controller General of India

AstraZeneca Pharma India has received Import and Market permission in Form CT-20 (Marketing Authorization- Additional Indication) from the Drugs Controller General of India for Dapagliflozin film coated tablet 10mg.

Dapagliflozin film coated tablet 10mg is additional indication in adults for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction.

The receipt of this Import and Market permission paves way for launch of Dapagliflozin film coated tablet 10mg in India, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals and licenses.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)