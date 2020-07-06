Board of ICICI Bank to consider fund raising though equity or equity linked securities issue

On 08 July 2020

The Board of ICICI Bank will meet on 08 July 2020 to discuss and consider the proposal of raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or other equity linked securities, through permissible mode(s) including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, further public offer, etc., or any combination thereof, subject to shareholders' approval and regulatory and other approvals as may be required.

