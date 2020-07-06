Board of ICICI Bank to consider fund raising though equity or equity linked securities issue

-
On 08 July 2020The Board of ICICI Bank will meet on 08 July 2020 to discuss and consider the proposal of raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or other equity linked securities, through permissible mode(s) including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, further public offer, etc., or any combination thereof, subject to shareholders' approval and regulatory and other approvals as may be required.
