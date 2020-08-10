Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit declines 13.43% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Action Construction Equipments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sales decline 5.37% to Rs 193.58 crore

Net profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India declined 13.43% to Rs 18.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.37% to Rs 193.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 204.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales193.58204.56 -5 OPM %14.7517.39 -PBDT30.9438.27 -19 PBT26.3833.64 -22 NP18.6321.52 -13

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 14:40 IST

