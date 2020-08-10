Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit declines 13.43% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.37% to Rs 193.58 crore

Net profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India declined 13.43% to Rs 18.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.37% to Rs 193.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 204.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.193.58204.5614.7517.3930.9438.2726.3833.6418.6321.52

