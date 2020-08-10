Eimco Elecon (India) consolidated net profit rises 418.37% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.59% to Rs 22.26 crore

Net profit of Eimco Elecon (India) rose 418.37% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 17.59% to Rs 22.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.22.2618.9313.168.087.422.345.821.005.080.98

