Eimco Elecon (India) consolidated net profit rises 418.37% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.59% to Rs 22.26 croreNet profit of Eimco Elecon (India) rose 418.37% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 17.59% to Rs 22.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales22.2618.93 18 OPM %13.168.08 -PBDT7.422.34 217 PBT5.821.00 482 NP5.080.98 418
