JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Eimco Elecon (India) consolidated net profit rises 418.37% in the June 2020 quarter

Camlin Fine Sciences standalone net profit rises 133.74% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Action Construction Equipments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 65.58% to Rs 100.97 crore

Net loss of Action Construction Equipments reported to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.58% to Rs 100.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 293.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales100.97293.37 -66 OPM %-0.117.40 -PBDT-0.9620.59 PL PBT-4.3917.57 PL NP-4.2911.83 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 14:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU