Force Motors reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 76.91% to Rs 185.31 croreNet loss of Force Motors reported to Rs 63.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 26.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.91% to Rs 185.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 802.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales185.31802.39 -77 OPM %-27.198.73 -PBDT-51.7679.45 PL PBT-91.1833.81 PL NP-63.2226.97 PL
