Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 75.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 65.81% to Rs 25.55 croreNet profit of Kothari Petrochemicals declined 75.31% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.81% to Rs 25.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 74.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales25.5574.74 -66 OPM %9.246.45 -PBDT2.804.94 -43 PBT1.363.81 -64 NP0.983.97 -75
