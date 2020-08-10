Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 75.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 65.81% to Rs 25.55 crore

Net profit of Kothari Petrochemicals declined 75.31% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.81% to Rs 25.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 74.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.25.5574.749.246.452.804.941.363.810.983.97

