JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Saksoft standalone net profit declines 34.21% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 75.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 65.81% to Rs 25.55 crore

Net profit of Kothari Petrochemicals declined 75.31% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.81% to Rs 25.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 74.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales25.5574.74 -66 OPM %9.246.45 -PBDT2.804.94 -43 PBT1.363.81 -64 NP0.983.97 -75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 14:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU