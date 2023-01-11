Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 12.14 points or 0.71% at 1697.82 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 3.81%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 3.79%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.17%), and Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.16%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (up 3.76%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 3.16%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 3.03%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 60.45 or 0.1% at 60175.93.
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.55 points or 0% at 17914.7.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 34.84 points or 0.12% at 28829.73.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.07 points or 0.18% at 9002.78.
On BSE,1881 shares were trading in green, 1523 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.
