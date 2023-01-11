FMCG shares edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 110.93 points or 0.68% at 16092.27 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Varun Beverages Ltd (down 4.06%), Marico Ltd (down 2.22%),Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd (down 2.11%),GRM Overseas Ltd (down 1.57%),Godrej Industries Ltd (down 1.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were BCL Industries Ltd (down 1.45%), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 1.44%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.34%), Dabur India Ltd (down 1.33%), and Nestle India Ltd (down 1.27%).
On the other hand, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 4.79%), Ugar Sugar Works Ltd (up 4.4%), and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 3.41%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 60.45 or 0.1% at 60175.93.
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.55 points or 0% at 17914.7.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 34.84 points or 0.12% at 28829.73.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.07 points or 0.18% at 9002.78.
On BSE,1881 shares were trading in green, 1523 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.
