FMCG shares edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 110.93 points or 0.68% at 16092.27 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Varun Beverages Ltd (down 4.06%), Marico Ltd (down 2.22%),Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd (down 2.11%),GRM Overseas Ltd (down 1.57%),Godrej Industries Ltd (down 1.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were BCL Industries Ltd (down 1.45%), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 1.44%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.34%), Dabur India Ltd (down 1.33%), and Nestle India Ltd (down 1.27%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 4.79%), Ugar Sugar Works Ltd (up 4.4%), and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 3.41%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 60.45 or 0.1% at 60175.93.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.55 points or 0% at 17914.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 34.84 points or 0.12% at 28829.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.07 points or 0.18% at 9002.78.

On BSE,1881 shares were trading in green, 1523 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

