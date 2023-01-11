Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 25.05 points or 0.7% at 3560.57 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.11%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 1.14%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.1%),KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 1.08%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.07%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.9%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.56%), SJVN Ltd (down 0.29%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.05%).

On the other hand, Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.85%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.69%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.01%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 60.45 or 0.1% at 60175.93.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.55 points or 0% at 17914.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 34.84 points or 0.12% at 28829.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.07 points or 0.18% at 9002.78.

On BSE,1881 shares were trading in green, 1523 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

