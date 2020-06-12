Atishay standalone net profit declines 59.46% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.02% to Rs 6.79 croreNet profit of Atishay declined 59.46% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.02% to Rs 6.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.90% to Rs 2.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.45% to Rs 23.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.796.93 -2 23.0526.03 -11 OPM %3.2422.80 -12.1924.13 - PBDT0.661.95 -66 4.167.13 -42 PBT0.131.64 -92 2.545.79 -56 NP0.451.11 -59 2.444.20 -42
