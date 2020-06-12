Atishay standalone net profit declines 59.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.02% to Rs 6.79 crore

Net profit of Atishay declined 59.46% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.02% to Rs 6.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.90% to Rs 2.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.45% to Rs 23.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

