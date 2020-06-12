JUST IN
Inspirisys Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.71 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.00% to Rs 110.65 crore

Net loss of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reported to Rs 7.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.00% to Rs 110.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 149.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.41% to Rs 3.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.10% to Rs 678.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 651.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales110.65149.53 -26 678.70651.98 4 OPM %-4.096.62 -6.007.01 - PBDT-10.104.94 PL 18.0725.28 -29 PBT-13.681.81 PL 4.1312.39 -67 NP-7.711.08 PL 3.989.57 -58

First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 14:46 IST

