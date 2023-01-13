Atishay surges on order win from CPCB

Atishay jumped 5.82% to Rs 36.35 after the company said that it has received order worth Rs 1.89 crore from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for implementation of centralised barcode system for tracking biomedical waste.

The project entails to maintain the system for five years (1 year warranty and 4 year maintenance including development) by assistance and deploying at least one programmer/ IT Engineer at CPCB.

The tenure of the project is 8 months and all modules of the project are expected to be fully functional by then.

Atishay is software development company providing customised software solutions for businesses. Net profit of Atishay declined 13.04% to Rs 0.20 crore on 11.35% increase in net sales to Rs 5.10 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)