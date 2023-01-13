Volumes jump at Shriram Finance Ltd counter

Shriram Finance Ltd saw volume of 80.23 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 590.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13586 shares

Timken India Ltd, ITI Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 January 2023.

Shriram Finance Ltd saw volume of 80.23 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 590.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13586 shares. The stock dropped 1.78% to Rs.1,288.30. Volumes stood at 8438 shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd recorded volume of 78368 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 19.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3998 shares. The stock lost 2.22% to Rs.3,059.05. Volumes stood at 4280 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd notched up volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15971 shares. The stock rose 7.20% to Rs.110.95. Volumes stood at 5692 shares in the last session.

KIOCL Ltd saw volume of 15399 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4179 shares. The stock increased 3.87% to Rs.219.85. Volumes stood at 3578 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Gas Ltd saw volume of 1.48 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44866 shares. The stock dropped 3.53% to Rs.450.30. Volumes stood at 39030 shares in the last session.

