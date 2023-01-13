National Standard (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, ITI Ltd and Hil Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 January 2023.

National Standard (India) Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 5710.6 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1908 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 111 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd soared 7.84% to Rs 384.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83603 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd spiked 7.70% to Rs 390.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9601 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7821 shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd gained 6.33% to Rs 110.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21457 shares in the past one month.

Hil Ltd jumped 5.89% to Rs 2815. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2374 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 724 shares in the past one month.

