Volumes jump at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 March 2021.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd saw volume of 130.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.60% to Rs.43.35. Volumes stood at 16.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd registered volume of 25.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.73% to Rs.32.05. Volumes stood at 4.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Blue Star Ltd witnessed volume of 10.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.91 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.69% to Rs.855.50. Volumes stood at 3.32 lakh shares in the last session.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd registered volume of 272.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.36% to Rs.32.35. Volumes stood at 56.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd clocked volume of 1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20525 shares. The stock gained 7.61% to Rs.2,770.60. Volumes stood at 11847 shares in the last session.

