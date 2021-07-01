Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd, Alankit Ltd, Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd and Refex Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 July 2021.
Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd crashed 12.79% to Rs 175.85 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16176 shares in the past one month.
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd lost 9.66% to Rs 327.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17750 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7735 shares in the past one month.
Alankit Ltd tumbled 8.32% to Rs 24.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.93 lakh shares in the past one month.
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd shed 7.45% to Rs 152.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34234 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19694 shares in the past one month.
Refex Industries Ltd pared 7.04% to Rs 147.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53992 shares in the past one month.
