Volumes soar at Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd counter

Info Edge (India) Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 July 2021.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd clocked volume of 8.3 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.81% to Rs.712.95. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Info Edge (India) Ltd notched up volume of 28.06 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.92% to Rs.5,305.15. Volumes stood at 2.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd registered volume of 18.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.76 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.27% to Rs.275.70. Volumes stood at 3.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd saw volume of 4.56 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 97997 shares. The stock increased 1.48% to Rs.827.25. Volumes stood at 2.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 120.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.71% to Rs.1,081.50. Volumes stood at 84.96 lakh shares in the last session.

