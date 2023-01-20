Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit rises 1.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.46% to Rs 61.79 crore

Net profit of Sheetal Cool Products rose 1.11% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.46% to Rs 61.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.61.7966.0616.4813.327.657.445.224.703.633.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)