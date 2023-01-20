Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit rises 1.11% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 6.46% to Rs 61.79 crore

Net profit of Sheetal Cool Products rose 1.11% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.46% to Rs 61.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales61.7966.06 -6 OPM %16.4813.32 -PBDT7.657.44 3 PBT5.224.70 11 NP3.633.59 1

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 12:07 IST

