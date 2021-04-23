AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 1.87%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1114.9, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 115.21% in last one year as compared to a 57.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 63.21% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1114.9, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 14399.05. The Sensex is at 48033.39, down 0.1%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has dropped around 9.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31782.6, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.43 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

