HFCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rane Holdings Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd and Panacea Biotec Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 April 2021.

HFCL Ltd soared 10.93% to Rs 26.9 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rane Holdings Ltd surged 10.72% to Rs 624.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11313 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1432 shares in the past one month.

Rain Industries Ltd spiked 8.31% to Rs 177.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Elxsi Ltd spurt 8.15% to Rs 3294.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46746 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31945 shares in the past one month.

Panacea Biotec Ltd exploded 7.78% to Rs 348.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

