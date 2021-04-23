Confidence Petroleum India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jubilant Industries Ltd, Refex Industries Ltd, GP Petroleums Ltd and Zeal Aqua Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 April 2021.

Jubilant Industries Ltd, Refex Industries Ltd, GP Petroleums Ltd and Zeal Aqua Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 April 2021.

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 47.1 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82971 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Industries Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 257.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 86114 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7364 shares in the past one month.

Refex Industries Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 147.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70021 shares in the past one month.

GP Petroleums Ltd spurt 19.97% to Rs 43.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6186 shares in the past one month.

Zeal Aqua Ltd rose 19.93% to Rs 69.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7114 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1267 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)