AU Small Finance Bank receives upgrade in LT ratings

AU Small Finance Bank announced that CRISIL Ratings has upgraded rating of the long-term debt instruments of AU Small Finance Bank to CRISIL AA/Stable (Double A; Outlook: Stable) from the earlier rating AA-/Positive (Double A Minus; Outlook: Positive).

The rating on fixed deposit programme has migrated and simultaneously upgraded to CRISIL AA+/Stable (Double A PLUS; Outlook: Stable) from 'FAA+/ Positive' (F Double A; Outlook: Positive).

The rating on Short-term Instruments (Certificate of Deposits) of the Bank has been reaffirmed at CRISIL A1+ (A One Plus).

