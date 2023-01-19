AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 30.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 41.54% to Rs 2118.07 croreNet profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 30.05% to Rs 392.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 302.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 41.54% to Rs 2118.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1496.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income2118.071496.45 42 OPM %56.3553.65 -PBDT523.07402.47 30 PBT523.07402.47 30 NP392.83302.05 30
