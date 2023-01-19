Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit declines 2.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.47% to Rs 1695.17 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product declined 2.93% to Rs 46.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 1695.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1577.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1695.171577.3311.2210.58154.79144.1163.1867.3546.4447.84

