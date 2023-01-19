JUST IN
Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit declines 2.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.47% to Rs 1695.17 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product declined 2.93% to Rs 46.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 1695.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1577.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1695.171577.33 7 OPM %11.2210.58 -PBDT154.79144.11 7 PBT63.1867.35 -6 NP46.4447.84 -3

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 16:06 IST

