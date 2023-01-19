Spectrum Foods standalone net profit rises 43.06% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.88% to Rs 3.68 croreNet profit of Spectrum Foods rose 43.06% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.88% to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.683.38 9 OPM %38.0435.50 -PBDT1.311.04 26 PBT1.030.72 43 NP1.030.72 43
