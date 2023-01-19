JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 13.72% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Spectrum Foods standalone net profit rises 43.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.88% to Rs 3.68 crore

Net profit of Spectrum Foods rose 43.06% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.88% to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.683.38 9 OPM %38.0435.50 -PBDT1.311.04 26 PBT1.030.72 43 NP1.030.72 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 16:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU