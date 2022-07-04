AU Small Finance Bank total deposits jump 48% YoY in Q1

AU Small Finance Bank's total deposits surged 48% to Rs 54,631 crore as on 30 June 2022 compared with Rs 37,014 crore as on 30 June 2021.

The total deposits rose 4% last quarter compared with Rs 52,585 crore as on 31 March 2022.

CASA ratio improved to 39% in first quarter of FY23 as against 26% posted in Q1 FY22 and 37% as on 31 March 2022.

Average cost of funds stood at 5.7% in quarter ended 30 June 2022 compared with 6.3% in Q1 FY22 and 5.7% posted in Q4 FY22. Incremental Cost of Funds was at 5.7% in Q1 FY23 as against 5.4% recorded in Q1 FY22 and 5.3% as on 31 March 2022.

Gross advances stood at Rs 49,366 crore (up 42% year on year (YoY) and up 6% quarter on quarter (QoQ)) and loan AUM aggregated to Rs 50,179 crore (up 37% YoY and up 5% QoQ) as on 30 June 2022.

Fund-based disbursement amounted to Rs 8,445 crore (up 345% YoY and down 18% QoQ) while non fund-based disbursements aggregated to Rs 481 crore (up 509% YoY and down 35% QoQ) in Q1 FY23.

Collection efficiency for June 2022 was 106%, for May 2022 was 105% and for April 2022 was 103%. Collection efficiency is calculated with all money received during the month from borrowers (excluding foreclosure) as % of current billing for the month.

"In Q1'FY23, despite rising inflation and interest rate hardening, positive sentiment on the ground coupled with resilient consumption supported economic activity and income generation. These factors also resulted in better collections for us than historically seen in Q1 of a financial year," the bank said.

AU Small Finance Bank is a scheduled commercial bank. As on 31 March 2022, the bank had operations across 919 banking touchpoints, serving 27.5 lakh customers in 18 States & 2 Union Territories.

On standalone basis, the bank reported 104.8% jump in net profit to Rs 346.07 crore on a 26.1% rise in total income to Rs 1,978.41 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shars of AU Small Finance Bank declined 2.70% to Rs 562.70 on the BSE.

