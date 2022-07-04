HDFC Bank Q1 advances jumps 22% YoY

The private lender's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 13,95,000 crore as of 30 June 2022, registering a growth of around 21.5% over Rs 11,47,700 crore as of 30 June 2021 and a growth of around 1.9% over Rs 13,68,800 crore as of 31 March 2022.

As per the bank's internal business classification, retail loans grew by around 21.5% over 30 June 2021 and around 5% over 31 March 2022; commercial & rural banking loans grew by around 29% over 30 June 2021 and around 3% over 31 March 2022; and corporate & other wholesale loans grew by around 15.5% over 30 June 2021 and were at a level similar to that as of 31 March 2022.

The bank's deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 16,05,000 crore as of 30 June 2022, a growth of around 19.3% over Rs 13,45,800 crore as of 30 June 2021 and a growth of around 2.9% over Rs 15,59,200 crore as of 31 March 2022.

Retail deposits grew by around 18.5% over 30 June 2021 and around 3.5% over 31 March 2022; wholesale deposits jumped around 22.5% over 30 June 2021 and around 0.5% over 31 March 2022.

The bank's CASA deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 7,34,500 crore as of 30 June 2022, recording a growth of around 20.1% over Rs 6,11,800 crore as of 30 June 2021 and were lower by around 2.2% over Rs 7,51,000 crore as of 31 March 2022. The bank's CASA ratio stood at around 46% as of 30 June 2022, as compared to 45.5% as of 30 June 2021 and 48.2% as of 31 March 2022.

During the quarter ended 30 June 2022, the bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 9,533 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation.

HDFC Bank is private sector lender. As of 31 March 2022, its distribution network was at 6,342 branches and 18,130 ATMs / Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines (CDMs) across 3,188 cities / towns as against 5,608 branches and 16,087 ATMs I CDMs across 2,902 cities/ towns as of 31 March 2021.

The private lender's net profit rose 22.83% to Rs 10,055.18 crore on 8.07% increase in total income to Rs 41,085.78 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of HDFC Bank were down 0.65% to Rs 1,344.85 on the BSE.

