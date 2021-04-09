Aubrey Global pares stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance

As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, Market Access III-Aubrey Global Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund sold 30.80 lakh equity shares, or 0.66% equity, of Indiabulls Housing Finance at Rs 192.70 per share on Thursday, 8 April 2021.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance were up 1.25% at Rs 193.65 on BSE.

Indiabulls Housing Finance's primary business activities are to carry on business of investing and finance related activities (investing in various subsidiaries, financing of loans and credit activities) and fee income, which mainly consists of financial service related fee income from services, selling of insurance products as a licensed corporate agent, and other related ancillary services.

The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 40.3% to Rs 329.32 crore on a 25.4% fall in total income to Rs 2514.70 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)